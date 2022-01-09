Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.83 Million

Brokerages expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to post sales of $54.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.64 million and the lowest is $45.65 million. Travere Therapeutics posted sales of $50.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $221.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $207.54 million to $237.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $206.90 million, with estimates ranging from $183.37 million to $234.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TVTX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

Shares of TVTX opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $33.09.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $147,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,940. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after buying an additional 1,629,846 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3,544.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,056,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after buying an additional 1,027,538 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 246.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,669,000 after buying an additional 48,193 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

