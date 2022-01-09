Zacks: Brokerages Expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $105.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to announce sales of $105.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.40 million. Livent posted sales of $82.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year sales of $402.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $390.00 million to $412.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $507.98 million, with estimates ranging from $459.70 million to $545.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Livent in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. Livent has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $33.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 317.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Livent by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,572 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Livent during the second quarter worth approximately $16,096,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 56.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,993,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,598,000 after buying an additional 719,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 58.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,830,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,310,000 after buying an additional 677,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

