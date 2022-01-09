ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Down 18.7% in December

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,100 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the November 30th total of 535,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 229.0 days.
Shares of ZTCOF stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. ZTE has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.02.
ZTE Company Profile
See Also: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.