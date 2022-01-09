ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Down 18.7% in December

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,100 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the November 30th total of 535,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 229.0 days.

Shares of ZTCOF stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. ZTE has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.02.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

