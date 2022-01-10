-$0.03 EPS Expected for Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). Marrone Bio Innovations also reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marrone Bio Innovations.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $9.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.71.

Shares of MBII stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.74. 241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,352. Marrone Bio Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $131.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 21,703 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 73.6% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,230,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 521,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 26.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 117,027 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,280.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 274,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the third quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.