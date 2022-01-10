$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. American Homes 4 Rent posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.07. 5,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,440. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 204.6% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,366 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 73.6% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 26,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.