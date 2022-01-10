$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. American Eagle Outfitters posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of AEO stock traded down $1.34 on Monday, hitting $22.61. 99,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,612. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average of $28.80. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 231,124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 83.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 13.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 98,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

