1,212,400 Shares in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM) Acquired by ATW Spac Management LLC

ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,212,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,100,000. Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A comprises about 2.3% of ATW Spac Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ATW Spac Management LLC owned approximately 6.75% of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at $739,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RAM opened at $10.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Aries I Acquisition Corporation is based in the Cayman Islands.

