7,350 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Purchased by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.43.

Shares of ULTA opened at $397.10 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.00 and a 1 year high of $422.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

