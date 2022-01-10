Acima Private Wealth LLC Has $5.38 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Acima Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 463.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 101,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,090,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,888,000 after purchasing an additional 182,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 107,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC stock traded down $1.38 on Monday, hitting $91.50. 315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,520. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $95.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average of $90.27.

