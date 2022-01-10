Acima Private Wealth LLC Has $9.89 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,156 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Acima Private Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,280,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,029,000 after acquiring an additional 398,608 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,648,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,755,000 after acquiring an additional 423,168 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 6,368,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,138 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 3,768,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,760,000 after acquiring an additional 326,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,513,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,980,000 after acquiring an additional 431,301 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPSB stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $30.86. The company had a trading volume of 16,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,480. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $31.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.