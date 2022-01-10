Acima Private Wealth LLC Purchases 9,253 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at about $23,660,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 353.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 998,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,245,000 after buying an additional 778,031 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth about $739,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 303.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 264.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.16. The company had a trading volume of 339,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,886,572. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.55. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $104.94.

