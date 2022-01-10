Advisory Alpha LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,558 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 649.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $55.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.17. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $55.35 and a 12-month high of $58.11.

