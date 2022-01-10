Advisory Alpha LLC Takes $1.78 Million Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BJUL. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July alerts:

NYSEARCA BJUL opened at $33.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.97. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.