Advisory Alpha LLC Takes Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1,590.4% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 271,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,467,000 after buying an additional 255,199 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 103,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

IYW opened at $107.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.52 and its 200-day moving average is $107.48. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $82.18 and a twelve month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.