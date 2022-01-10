Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Down 7.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) fell 7.2% during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $127.00. The stock traded as low as $73.78 and last traded at $73.86. 29,753 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,625,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.62.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AFRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.88.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,768 shares of company stock worth $26,645,962 in the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 2,191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,812,000 after purchasing an additional 579,521 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,471,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Affirm by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,299,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,531,000 after buying an additional 174,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth about $812,000. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.80 and its 200-day moving average is $103.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $269.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.75 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. On average, analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

