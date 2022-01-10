Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Shares Up 2.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Albertsons Companies traded as high as $32.13 and last traded at $32.13. 10,841 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,906,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.21.

According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $477,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,168,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.73.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

