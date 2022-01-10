Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Price Down 16.8% on Insider Selling

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) shares dropped 16.8% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.49. Approximately 53,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,568,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

Specifically, CEO John F. Crowley sold 27,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $332,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $773,953.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,762. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.42 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

