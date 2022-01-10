AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the highest is $2.33. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year earnings of $7.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $7.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $1,521,390.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $626,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,256,000 after acquiring an additional 192,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,558,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,155,000 after acquiring an additional 43,146 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,031,000 after acquiring an additional 429,601 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMN traded down $4.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.94. 7,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,360. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.27.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

