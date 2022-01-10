Analysts Anticipate Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to Announce $1.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to post earnings per share of $1.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.25. Amedisys reported earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $6.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.63.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Amedisys by 59.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMED traded down $12.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,320. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amedisys has a one year low of $133.62 and a one year high of $325.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.51.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

