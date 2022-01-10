Analysts Expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to Post -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. Arcimoto reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.99). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.96) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 727.70% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on FUV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcimoto has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Arcimoto by 389.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcimoto stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 7.37. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The company has a market cap of $268.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

