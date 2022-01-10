Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 10th (AL, ALKS, BHF, BK, DAVA, DM, EXP, H, HII, KIM)

Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, January 10th:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Steady growth in fleet is driving Air Lease’s top line. The company’s measures to reward its shareholders are encouraging. In November 2021, the company’s board approved a 15.6% hike in its quarterly cash dividend to 18.5 cents per share. Air Lease’s sound liquidity position is an added positive. At the end of the third quarter, the company's total liquidity was worth $8.4 billion. The positivity surrounding the stock is evident from the upward revision of the 2022 Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings over the past 60 days. On the flip side, the company believes that its collection rate might remain under pressure due to the effects of COVID-19. Additionally, escalating costs due to higher interest expenses and depreciation of flight equipment expenses are hurting the company’s bottom line.”

Get Air Lease Co alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alkermes’ portfolio of marketed drugs, Vivitrol and Aristada continue to drive growth for the company. Approval of new drugs will add another revenue stream in the long run. In June 2021, the FDA approved Lybalvi (ALKS 3831) for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. The drug was launched in October 2021. Successful commercialization of the drug will boost Alkermes’ prospects. Its pipeline candidate, nemvaleukin alfa, is being developed in multiple studies for treating solid tumors. Other pipeline too is making good progress. However, Alkermes is highly dependent on manufacturing and royalty revenues, which remains a concern. Also, recent pipeline setbacks have hurt the stock severely. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $56.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of BNY Mellon have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company's global expansion initiatives, robust assets under management (AUM) balance, and prudent expense-management initiatives will likely keep aiding financials. Further, BNY Mellon is undertaking several initiatives to expand through digitizing operations and strategic acquisitions. Given a solid liquidity position, the company's capital deployment activities seem sustainable. However, the company is expected to keep witnessing margin pressure in the near term amid the low interest rate environment. Concentration risk, arising from significant dependence on fee-based revenues, is another major concern.”

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $185.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $140.00.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) was upgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $193.00 target price on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $102.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Hyatt have outperformed the industry in the past year. Notably, the company has been benefitting from a gradual increase in demand, new hotel openings and acquisition initiatives. Also, increased focus on loyalty program bodes well. Moreover, Hyatt’s differentiated brand portfolio, strong expansion plans and acquisition strategies are expected to drive growth. Earnings estimates for 2022 have moved up in the past 30 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, coronavirus-related travel restrictions and other containment efforts are likely to negatively impact the company’s operations. Despite sequential improvements in RevPAR, it is still lagging behind pre-pandemic levels. We believe that emergence of new COVID-19 variants is likely to create volatility in demand, going forward.”

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $205.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Huntington Ingalls is the prime industrial employer in Virginia. The company is the sole manufacturer of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers in the United States. Over 70% of the active U.S. Navy fleet consists of its ships. The company’s SSN 794 Montana submarine remains on track for delivery to the Navy later this year. Moreover, its significant backlog indicates solid revenue growth prospects. Huntington has a strong solvency position at least in the near term. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, COVID-led disruption and volatility in the global capital markets have most probably increased the company’s cost of capital. The Trump administration’s expansion of tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum might hurt Huntington's growth prospects. Competitive pressure might have an impact on its profit.”

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. CIBC currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a buy rating.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a hold rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has C$14.00 target price on the stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$12.50.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $201.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trane Technologies' shares have outperformed the industry in the past year, partly due to better-than-expected earnings performance in four of the last five quarters. The company remains focused on improving the quality of its products and services and operating efficiencies to achieve sustained improvement in earnings and cash flow. It prioritizes improving its business operating system and innovation through business transformation initiatives and prudent investments. Trane has a track record of repurchasing shares and paying dividends consistently. On the flip side, product and service diversity puts Trane in the face of fierce competition in terms of price, quantity, delivery, service, support, technology and innovation. The company’s business experiences seasonal fluctuations in revenues. A debt-laden balance sheet remains a concern.”

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.