Analyzing Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) and Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA)

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) and Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Psychemedics and Sera Prognostics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Psychemedics $21.36 million 1.96 -$3.86 million $0.06 126.02 Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sera Prognostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Psychemedics.

Profitability

This table compares Psychemedics and Sera Prognostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Psychemedics 1.73% 3.15% 1.71% Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Psychemedics and Sera Prognostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Psychemedics 0 0 0 0 N/A Sera Prognostics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sera Prognostics has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 174.48%. Given Sera Prognostics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than Psychemedics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.6% of Psychemedics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Psychemedics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Psychemedics beats Sera Prognostics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

