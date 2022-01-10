AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 98.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,834 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in AT&T by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 15,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 60,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,248,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,722,000 after purchasing an additional 98,889 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

T traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.41. 626,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,862,617. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.36. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $188.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

