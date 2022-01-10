ATW Spac Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,200,000 Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOE)

ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,970,000. Clover Leaf Capital makes up about 2.2% of ATW Spac Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. ATW Spac Management LLC owned approximately 6.63% of Clover Leaf Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $7,964,000. Institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLOE opened at $10.00 on Monday. Clover Leaf Capital Corp has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99.

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Clover Leaf Capital Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

