ATW Spac Management LLC Makes New Investment in HHG Capital Corp (NASDAQ:HHGCU)

ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in HHG Capital Corp (NASDAQ:HHGCU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HHGCU opened at $10.44 on Monday. HHG Capital Corp has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $11.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.50.

