ATW Spac Management LLC Takes Position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned approximately 3.24% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARYD. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 2.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 107.2% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 31.2% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 50.0% in the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARYD opened at $9.85 on Monday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

