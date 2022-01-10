ATW Spac Management LLC Takes Position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC)

ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Thayer Ventures Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TVAC. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter worth $14,110,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter worth $7,908,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter worth $3,015,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,536,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,797,000. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVAC opened at $10.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.61.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

