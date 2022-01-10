Barclays PLC Has $435.80 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,049,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 555,907 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.36% of Amgen worth $435,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $562,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 139,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $227.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $127.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

