Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given New $159.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 136.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BEAM. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.22.

NASDAQ:BEAM traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.29. 9,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,991. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $56.34 and a 12 month high of $138.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.60 and a 200 day moving average of $93.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 12.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,011,000 after buying an additional 26,304 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 215.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 24.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

