Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$71.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAM.A shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$83.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$86.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other news, Director Augustine Thomas O’donnell purchased 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$72.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$254,411.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$305,902.08. Also, Director Brian Lawson sold 10,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.25, for a total transaction of C$777,907.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,700,737.25.

Shares of TSE:BAM.A traded down C$1.26 on Monday, reaching C$71.30. 167,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,822. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of C$48.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$78.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$74.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$70.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$111.82 billion and a PE ratio of 26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

