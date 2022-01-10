BSCPAD Hits Market Cap of $116.24 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for $1.47 or 0.00003687 BTC on popular exchanges. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $116.24 million and $5.44 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00056821 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00082089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.54 or 0.07384542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,826.11 or 1.00048966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00067734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003078 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

