Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BVRDF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Bureau Veritas stock remained flat at $$33.60 during midday trading on Monday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.25. Bureau Veritas has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $34.34.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

