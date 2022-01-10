Camden National Bank Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Camden National Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.5% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $85.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.04 billion, a PE ratio of 72.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.88.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

