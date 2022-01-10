Camden National Bank Has $10.49 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Camden National Bank cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,081 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.0% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $1,091,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Visa by 113.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,603,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 84.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,151 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,529,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,144 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.38.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $210.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $404.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.70.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

