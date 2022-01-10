Camden National Bank Invests $10.98 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,991 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,979,000. Target accounts for 2.1% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $225.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.91. The firm has a market cap of $108.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.13.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

