Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) to Hold

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

TRQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, dropped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.21.

TRQ stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.93. 4,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.95.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $622.79 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,080,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 773,219 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 369.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 681,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 536,600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,141,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 371,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 62.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,159,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

