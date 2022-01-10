Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 392.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.15.

Shares of MSI opened at $251.67 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $167.07 and a one year high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.79.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

