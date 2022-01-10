Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,564,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $185.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.42. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.09 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

