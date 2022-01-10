Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $14.63 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,815 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 0.7% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Cheniere Energy worth $14,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,689,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,737,000 after buying an additional 261,635 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LNG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $109.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.26 and a twelve month high of $113.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

