Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 99.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 359.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.67.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $176.64 on Monday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.88 and a 12 month high of $178.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

In related news, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

