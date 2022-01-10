Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Hershey by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.11.

In related news, SVP James Turoff sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total value of $153,954.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,877 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,788 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $197.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $198.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.32. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

