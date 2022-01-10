CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 45,401 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,756,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,401 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for about 1.5% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 1.01% of Nutrien worth $371,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,897,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 166,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $69.50 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.61.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

