CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 5,520 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $53,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Linde by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,989,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $336.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $172.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $240.80 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $333.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.10.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale upped their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.73.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

