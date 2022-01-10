Commerce Bank Increases Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 510.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,470 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.06% of Lamb Weston worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 24.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 20,541 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 14.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 194,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,911,000 after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.2% during the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 50,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $70.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.50. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

