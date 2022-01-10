Connable Office Inc. Has $18.02 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $18,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

VNQ traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.93. 105,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,846,616. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.69.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

