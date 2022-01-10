Connable Office Inc. Reduces Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Connable Office Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Equifax makes up approximately 0.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 208.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 48.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 41.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 17.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EFX traded down $7.42 on Monday, reaching $260.03. 5,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,840. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.87 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.54. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.23.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

