Connable Office Inc. Reduces Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Connable Office Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $11,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 964.6% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,323,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,275 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,881,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,846,000 after acquiring an additional 58,851 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,454,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,786,000 after purchasing an additional 103,253 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,402,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,889,000 after purchasing an additional 500,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,373,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,303,000 after purchasing an additional 57,712 shares in the last quarter.

IJS traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,400. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $85.41 and a one year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

