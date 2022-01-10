Contrasting C&F Financial (CFFI) & Its Rivals

C&F Financial (NASDAQ: CFFI) is one of 320 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare C&F Financial to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares C&F Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&F Financial 19.94% 14.85% 1.38% C&F Financial Competitors 28.86% 12.44% 1.27%

This table compares C&F Financial and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio C&F Financial $152.33 million $22.12 million 6.26 C&F Financial Competitors $1.23 billion $222.18 million 12.97

C&F Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than C&F Financial. C&F Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

C&F Financial has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C&F Financial’s peers have a beta of 0.53, suggesting that their average share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for C&F Financial and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A C&F Financial Competitors 2166 9040 7326 512 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 3.66%. Given C&F Financial’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe C&F Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.2% of C&F Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of C&F Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

C&F Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. C&F Financial pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 25.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. C&F Financial has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. C&F Financial is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

C&F Financial peers beat C&F Financial on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, and business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and instalment loans. The Mortgage Banking segment offers ancillary mortgage loan origination services for loan settlement and residential appraisals. The Consumer Finance segment comprises of automobile financing through lending programs that are designed to serve customers in the non-prime market who have limited access to traditional automobile financing. The company was founded on March 8, 1994 and is headquartered in Toano, VA.

