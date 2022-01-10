Cowen Trims Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Target Price to $182.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $229.00 to $182.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 118.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRPT. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.69.

Freshpet stock traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,580. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $83.15 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.05 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.90.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William B. Cyr purchased 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,926.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total transaction of $516,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1,428.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after buying an additional 75,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,822,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 109,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,621,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

