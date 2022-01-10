Craig Hallum Boosts Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $162.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price raised by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.78% from the company’s previous close.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens raised their price target on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

BOOT traded down $5.92 on Monday, reaching $115.90. The company had a trading volume of 960 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $47.23 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.89.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $334,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 924.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 41.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

